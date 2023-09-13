Success does not stop knocking at the door Wendy Guevarasince it has been confirmed that the influencer winner of the first season of the reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ will undertake a long tour through the most important cities of USA.

It was the same Wendy in the company of his manager who confirmed the news during a recent live broadcast, where they reveal that There are 40 dates scheduled for his tour in the United States, this after finishing his work in Mexico.

The influencer surprised everyone with the news and her fans who reside in that country could not be happier with the announcement, because for quite some time they have longed to be able to see her live, but due to some problems with her visa she had not been able to do so. .

Wendy Guevara has not yet confirmed when or where her scheduled dates in the United States will be, because she is still waiting for her visa, but the announcement could come very soon to surprise her fans.

Although it has recently become known that Wendy has faced failure with the first date of her ‘Resulta y Resalta Tour’ in CDMX, due to low ticket sales, she has not been discouraged from continuing to work and step the American country is their next big move.

