Without a doubt Lorella Cuccarini is one of the most loved characters of the Italian small screen. Also this year Maria De Filippi has decided to reconfirm the showgirl as a teacher in the new edition of Friends of Maria De Filippi. In these last hours Lorella Cuccarini gave an interview where she made an unexpected revelation about a colleague of hers.

In a recent interview with ‘La Nuova Sardegna’, Lorella Cuccarini expressed all her joy for her reconfirmation in the next edition of Friends of Maria De Filippi, but not only. The showgirl also retraced her entire career letting herself go to one confession which left his fans speechless. Let’s find out together what it is.

Everyone will remember the difficult relationship that Lorella Cuccarini had with Heather Parisi, highlighted in the edition of Friends where both were professors. In the interview with ‘La Nuova Sardegna’, Cuccarini explained that this relationship of contrast it was already there before the program.

Today the relations between Cuccarini and Heather Parisi continue to remain cold, so much so that the showgirl confessed to having been blocked on all social networks from his colleague.

Heather Parisi and the statements made on Lorella Cuccarini

There have been several occasions when Heather Parisi has shown to have some contrasts with Lorella Cuccarini. Among the many, the interview released in the living room of very true, conducted by Silvia Toffanin. These were the words that Heather Parisi spent towards her colleague: