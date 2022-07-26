Guenda Goria still in hospital. The daughter of Maria Teresa Ruta and Amedeo Goria is talking about her ordeal in the health facility through social media. Her health conditions they would not have improved, so the doctors decided to keep her hospitalized for a few more days, also to make further tests.

Guenda Goria fell ill in recent days while she was at her home. She underwent hospitalization last July 17 for an ectopic pregnancy. She the girl did not even know she was pregnant and the doctors’ diagnosis left her in state of shock.

The doctors of the hospital where she was admitted immediately underwent an emergency operation and it seemed that everything was going well. Then, later on, Guenda Goria had to undergo another tube removal surgery. Then her resignation, the return home and a sickness which forced her to return to the emergency room.

On social media, it was Guenda Goria herself who told her followers that she was back in hospital again, after her first discharge, due to an illness. In the Instagram Stories she told:

I went back to see my friends in the emergency room. I’m not feeling great today and waiting for a check.

Mirko Gancitano’s girlfriend is in hospital for severe pain in the lower abdomen. Now the doctors will have to understand if all the surgeries went well and what is happening.

Guenda Goria in the hospital, how are you after the new illness you had at home?

Guenda Goria is a little better and has also managed to celebrate the 30th birthday of her brother Gian Amedeo.

We hope that he will soon be able to solve all his health problems. And may she also recover from the shocking news she received in the hospital, where doctors did everything to help her overcome the moment of profound pain after the discovery of ectopic pregnancy.