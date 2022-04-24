INMA RUIZ Lorca Sunday, April 24, 2022, 03:20



The City Council hopes to obtain 6.6 million euros of European funds to rehabilitate four unique public buildings: the old prison, the Alcalde Campoy Camacho cultural center, the town hall and also that of the NGOs. The mayor, Diego José Mateos, confirmed it to LA VERDAD, who explained that in order to obtain the financing, Lorca will attend the call for aid from the Program to Promote the Rehabilitation of Public Buildings (Pirep) of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, which It is supported by European ‘Next Generation’ funds for economic recovery after the pandemic.

The largest project, for which three million euros have been requested, is the rehabilitation of the old prison, a 17th-century building with an area of ​​almost 4,000 square metres, located in the historic quarter, which Mateos wants to turn into sociocultural center. The building, used as a prison warehouse and shelter until shortly before the 2011 earthquakes, was subjected in 2020 to consolidation works on the structure with an investment of 400,000 euros from the regional government. That same year he attended the call for the cultural 1.5% of the central government for the recovery of historical heritage, but the project was rejected and the Consistory was waiting for the new call to present it again.

Now, the City Council has changed tactics and entrusts the recovery of the old prison to the European subsidy so that it becomes one of the engines of revitalization of the historic center of the city. Inside it is planned to locate workshops and courses of the Popular University, study halls and headquarters of cultural and youth associations.

They await the resolution of the program to finance actions with European aid worth seven million euros



To carry out the rehabilitation project for the Alcalde Campoy Camacho cultural center, budgeted at 1.5 million euros, the City Council has signed an agreement with the College of Architects of the Region of Murcia, along with six other municipalities in the Region that have selected buildings of historical and architectural relevance for their enhancement. According to Mateos, the objective is to “modernize” the central building to improve its accessibility, air conditioning, acoustic insulation and energy efficiency with the installation of solar panels.

It has four floors and a basement and is one of the most frequented by the public on a daily basis because it houses a study room, another for exhibitions, an assembly hall with capacity for 240 people, the children’s and youth public library and the dependencies of the departments of Culture, Celebrations and Citizen Participation. Since its inauguration in 1989, improvements to the building have been minimal. In 2012 alone, an investment of 100,000 euros was made to repair the damage caused by the earthquakes.

Energy efficiency



The rehabilitation of the Plaza de España town hall has also been budgeted at 1.5 million euros and the project includes the repair of the roofs to eliminate the leaks that have intensified with the latest episodes of rain and the improvement of the air conditioning in search of greater energy efficiency.

In addition, the City Council attends the Pirep call with the rehabilitation project of the House of NGOs for which it has requested 600,000 euros. The building will have to be the subject of a major intervention because its expansion is planned to meet the growing social demand.

7.8 million granted



The mayor explained that, so far, 7.8 million of the ‘Next Generation’ funds have been granted to the municipality, of which 4.3 million will be allocated, in a multi-year plan, to the renovation of old homes for energy improvement , isolation and accessibility and another 2.7 million to promote sustainable tourism policies in the municipality. 250,000 euros have also been obtained for the modernization of public transport and 359,000 for administrative digitization.

The Consistory of Lorca awaits the resolution of projects presented worth seven million more and is preparing to attend initiatives such as the creation of Cultural Arks to finance film or literary productions.