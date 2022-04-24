“Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness” It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. This new bet UCM is directed by sam raimi and will feature the return of benedict cumberbatch as the iconic sorcerer, in addition to the stellar participation of elizabeth olsen like the Scarlet Witch. Fans are beyond excited for the movie’s release, especially because of the rumored cameos.

A new teaser trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" revealed new footage of Scarlet Witch and Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

Although famous Hollywood stars are expected to have some brief appearances in the film, this would be possible thanks to the multiverse, a concept that will allow Marvel Studios include true hints of horror in the promising scenes. so stated Kevin FeigPresident of the company.

“That was always where we headed with the ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel, knowing that we wanted to explore the awesome and terrifying side of the multiverse ”, Said the executive in an interview with IGN.

For its part, Olsenwhose character would get as much screen time as the protagonist, mentioned that Raimi’s vision allows for an implicit promise of hair-raising action in the plot.

“Sam has become known for this horror movie experience. He’s creating as much tension as possible for the audience ready for you to have that moment of fright, ”the actress shared in conversation with the aforementioned medium.

“Doctor Strange 2″ – official synopsis

In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the multiverse and pushes its limits further than ever before.

Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses mind-boggling and dangerous alternate realities to face a mysterious new adversary.

When will the movie be released?

“Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness” will have its world premiere on May 6. Do not miss it.