The acting regional president, Fernando López Miras, signed the proposal of the president of the Regional Assembly, Visitación Martínez, so that she is in charge of the regional government. The regional leader of the PP, in his twitter account ‘@LopezMirasF’, trusts that “as soon as possible we can have a solid and stable government” and assures that with the “majority support” of the citizens he will present himself to the investiture as a candidate for the presidency of the Government of the Community.

With the majority support of the citizens, I present myself to the investiture as a candidate for the presidency of the Government of the #RegionofMurcia. I have signed the proposal of the president of the @asambleamurcia and I trust that as soon as possible we can have a solid and stable government. pic.twitter.com/bDyd5imxt9 — Fernando López Miras (@LopezMirasF) June 28, 2023

After the round of consultations with the spokespersons of the parliamentary groups, Visitación Martínez proposed the PP deputy Fernando López Miras to preside over the Region, understanding, as he said on Tuesday, that he is the deputy who “has the greatest parliamentary support.” It should be remembered that during the round of consultations, the PSOE had also proposed the socialist José Vélez.

The president of the Chamber also informed that the proposal will be taken to the Assembly Table, to account for the designation of the candidate, and then it will be the Board of Spokespersons that will decide the dates of the investiture debate. Martínez indicated that it will be next week when the Board of Spokespersons is convened to decide the date of the investiture debate. However, she pointed out that first she will proceed with the constitution of the eight permanent commissions and the Permanent Deputation, whose last day to be constituted is July 5.

It will be the parliamentary groups that will decide the date of the investiture debate in the Board of Spokespersons and he recalled that the proposed candidate will need an absolute majority to be elected in the first vote or, a simple majority, that is, more yeses than noes, in a second vote. .