He has accumulated a great deal of experience working for three very different but also geographically very close brands. Davide Mazzoni at Ferrari is the current Head of ICE (which translated would be responsible for the endothermic engine): he returned to the Gestione Sportiva eight months ago, after his stint at Maserati which lasted just over six years.

The engineer from Emilia, graduated from the University of Bologna, in addition to being responsible for the development of the Trident engines, had accumulated a lot of practice in research on e-Fuel, a topic that will become very topical with the 2026 power units. The Emilian had lived two work cycles in Ducati, interspersed with his first appearance in Ferrari. He wanted to return to racing at the court of Enrico Gualtieri because racing is in his DNA.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 at Fiorano Photo by: David Cavazza

What challenge does the Spielberg circuit represent for you motorists and in particular the long climb that leads to turn 3?

“The first section of the circuit up to turn 3 is made up of curves that connect long uphill straights; for us motorists, this section of the circuit highlights not only the power qualities of the engine, but also the handling characteristics, which are essential for guaranteeing effective acceleration out of corners. In addition, the almost 700 m altitude of the Spielberg circuit leads to a low air density. The turbo engine is not affected in terms of performance, but operates in operating points that require specific mappings”.

Three long straights with open DRS. What kind of strain are the power units subjected to?

“The three DRS zones implemented in a relatively short circuit, in which hard braking is only done for a limited time, require extreme optimization of the Power Unit’s energy management. The system made up of ERS, MGU-K, MGU-H and ICE (internal combustion engine, i.e. the heat engine) is stressed by continuous transfers of energy between the recovery phase and high-speed areas, in which the release of the same is essential for lap time and the possibility of overtaking”.

What road did you take to get to Ferrari and what does working for this company mean to you?

“Ever since I started studying engineering, I have nurtured the dream, which then turned into a goal, of working for Ferrari. In almost 30 years of career, I have been able to contribute to the development of high-performance engines, both for racing applications and as standard for two and four wheels. I experienced Ferrari for the first time in the era of Michael Schumacher, as a young engineer full of enthusiasm and desire to do what he had the good fortune to work in an incredible team. I experience this second opportunity with the same daily enthusiasm, aware that Ferrari is unique and that being part of it is something that must be deserved every day”.