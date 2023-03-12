The Plaza de Abastos de Alhama hosted the presentation ceremony of María Cánovas as a candidate of the Popular Party for the municipal elections next May. María Cánovas, a professor at UCAM, was supported by Fernando López Miras, regional president of the Popular Party and the Autonomous Community. “María is a demanding woman and at all times she has been in the different councils demanding the needs of Alhama, something that the current government has not done,” said López Miras.

In her speech, the popular candidate gave a series of data on what her future electoral program will be. Among them, the reactivation of the small economy stands out “we do not want Alhama to be a dormitory town,” she said.

The reactivation of nightlife is another of the goals of Cánovas and his future team, whose components will be presented soon. Cánovas pointed out that his goal will also be to get a new health center for the town.

Regarding the works announced by the current socialist government for the remodeling of the La Cubana park, the amount of which amounts to eight million euros, Cánovas announced that if he reaches the mayor’s office, he would paralyze the project and submit it to a popular consultation, “so that the neighbors decide if they want these works to be carried out”, the same ones that have not yet begun.

“We want to make Alhama the most inclusive municipality in Spain to make life easier for the residents,” he said. Local taxes also came to light “we will lower taxes and review the most important contracts of the Consistory, such as the garbage removal and street cleaning” contract recently signed and according to the popular candidate “without improvements and economically inflated.”