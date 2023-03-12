Kvaratskhelia cuts in once more and at the moment of firing is surrounded by three opponents standing within a meter of him. In total, seven Atalanta players are in their own sixteen-meter area and one just outside.

Nevertheless, the winger manages to put Napoli 1-0 with a concealed shot. Marco van Basten cannot believe his eyes. “If you look at this like this: you just see eight people against one. Then you think to yourself: this cannot be true that he scores a goal.” Nevertheless, the tastemaker of the Napoli leader scores, good for eleven goals and nine assists.

Napoli eventually won 2-0 against the team where Marten de Roon was in the starting line-up. Teun Koopmeiners and Hans Hateboer were absent due to an injury.