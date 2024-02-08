Looks and styles of the big names at Sanremo 2024, the votes of the third evening

Genoa – The Festival of Black. Apart from the host, total black is on display at the Ariston. Amadeus wants to play his last cards, there are a few days left and then goodbye Sanremo. So off we go, after the metallic effect jackets tonight it is in a gold tuxedo with geometric patternalways Gai Mattiolo. Rating 6.

Loredana Bertè halfway between Wednesday Addams and Salir Mercury in Valentino reminds us that age is just a number and that if you have charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent (cit RuPaul) you are a winner (vote 8).

Presents The Three in a black glittery suit: he evidently wants to make the most of his gym membership money by showing off his tattooed abs. Again. At the end of the performance he goes to his mother, she is moved, “You are beautiful ma”. Score 6 and a half.

Loredana Berté in the press room (Perotto)

Alpha he's been dressed the same way for three days, but there's a reason. He wants his song to speak for him and not his clothes (Miranda Priestley would say “Pure avant-garde”). He even covered the shoe logo with tape. Directly put a pair with no logos to cover? 6 minus minus.



Alfa and Maninni (handle)

Introduces Maninni who took a liking to this gypsy mood, with soft high-waisted trousers and a lace shirt, all by Antonio Riva Milano and Salvini jewels. Ready for flamenco. Rating 7.

Fred De Palma (with an outfit that we prefer to overlook, also in black with white garter belt peeking out, perhaps stolen from Annalisa?) presents Bnkr44: they are the boyband we didn't know we needed, Beehive without Licia, they have a crazy look: tonight country, dressed like Sheriff Woody from “Toy Story”, simply adorable. Rating 7 and a half.



The BNKR44 (handle)

Clara she gives points to everyone in terms of style (and how good she is at leading!): the competition is about the songs but we know that it's not Sanremo without the votes on the looks and she has been surprising for three evenings. In black (but has everyone agreed?) by Andre Adamo with a one-shoulder cut, he takes out his glasses and wins the elegance award hands down. 8 and a half. Presents The French Saints again in Dolce&Gabbana. Twitter (or rather, X) is in a frenzy for the singer Alessandro, who is increasingly revealing. Calm, calm, calm: dreaming costs nothing, but his heart is already linked to that of Lidia Poet's actress Matilda De Angeles. I rate them 8 too.



The Amadeus and Mannino casquet (handle)

Teresa Mannino in Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi, ready to be plucked like your butcher would do. Wide sleeves, feathers, transparencies. Ready to fly: 7 and a half. The second turquoise suit was less successful.

The Flight they arrive directly from the New Year's Eve party, all in velvet with shiny lapels (always Emporio Armani), they present Mr Rain in Fendi, this evening with a satin suit and lead gray pullover, with all due respect to all the armochrome artists in the world. 6 and a half

Gazelles with the inevitable cap and pencil in the buttonhole to get points at FantaSanremo introduces Rose Villain, in a tight black one-shoulder jumpsuit (by Balenciaga) and wet-look hair. 7 and a half

Raise your hand if you haven't googled “Sabrina Ferilli age” when the actress arrived on the Ariston stage. She is 59, for the record, and tonight in Alberta Ferretti in silk and velvet she is very elegant. 8 and a half.



The Rich and the Poor (lapresse)

In black with maxi slits and necklines too Alessandra Amoroso in Roberto Cavalli (welcomed on stage by Dargen D'Amico), increasingly towards the transformation into Taylor Swift. 6 and a half

Big Mama with the crown on his head he presents The Rich and the Poor: but how much fun are they having? We already see Angela, the legendary brunette, on Pride floats throughout Italy: a born drag queen. Their stylist Rebecca Baglini has created a deliberately camp style for him, this evening they replicate a look similar to that of the second evening, but in fuchsia. How can you not love them? And above all: how do you get “But not all my life” out of your head? Rating 8

