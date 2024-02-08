In Brazil there are raids on Bolsonaro's entourage. The former president must surrender his passport. He and his followers are accused of planning a coup.

“The moment of truth” is the name of the operation by the Brazilian Federal Police, which led to a series of house searches and several arrests on Thursday. The operation's targets include several of former President Jair Bolsonaro's closest advisers and former ministers, including several reserve generals and other senior officers.

They include Bolsonaro's former running mate and former Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto, former security adviser Augusto Heleno, former Defense Minister Paulo Nogueira Batista and former Justice Minister Anderson Torres.

According to a statement from the Federal Police, they are accused of forming a criminal organization that spread claims about alleged electoral fraud “before the election” in order to later “legitimize military intervention.”