The District Attorney’s Office for the Southern Zone, through the State Investigation Agency (AEI), responded to reports of dead persons after an exchange of gunfire between armed civilians on the morning of Monday, September 16, at kilometer 46 +200 of the highway that leads from Parral to Jiménez.

Eight lifeless people were found at the scene, who remain unidentified. Six of them were found burned and two others had gunshot wounds.

Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit took charge of processing the scene, where a completely burned-out four-door Ford pickup truck was seized; various magazines and shells of various calibers, as well as two long weapons, one green and one black, with wooden handles.

In other events, the arrival of a female person to the Jiménez regional hospital was noted, who suffered a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. She was injured after the bus she was traveling on passed by the place where the confrontation took place. Later, to the same hospital, paramedics from Civil Protection of Villa López transferred an unidentified male, approximately 35 years old, who died while receiving medical attention for various gunshot wounds. At the same time, at the Parral General Hospital, the admission of an 18-year-old male was noted, who presented gunshot wounds to the shoulder and back, but stated that it was his wish not to declare how he suffered these injuries. The bodies of the deceased persons were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service to perform the corresponding autopsy and begin the protocols for their individualization; while the seized items were made available to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is putting together the investigation file to clarify the events.