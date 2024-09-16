The store Costco in Culiacán announced through its social networks a temporary change in its operating hours due to the recent wave of violence affecting the city.

Starting Tuesday, September 17, the store will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., maintaining these hours until Sunday, September 22. In addition, the station will Costco Gasoline will adjust its service hours from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. during the same period.

This change is in response to growing security concerns in the region, where violence has led several companies to take preventive measures to protect both their employees and customers.

Costco isn’t the only store that has implemented modifications; Sam’s Clubanother supermarket in the area, has also reduced its opening hours, closing at 6:00 p.m.

In response, residents of Culiacán have taken extra precautions, while criticizing the government’s lack of effective response to ensure security in the city. These adjustments reflect the impact of violence on commercial and daily activities, with businesses and citizens adapting to an increasingly worrying situation.

