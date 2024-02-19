Rainy Frog And Score Studios have released a new teaser trailer for Piczle Cross: Story of Seasonsthe next one coming February 27. As previously anticipated, the title will contain well within it 350 puzzles inspired by the Story of Seasons universeand as we complete them we will be able to discover many curiosities about the franchise.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the game will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons – Teaser trailer

Source: Rainy Frog, Score Studios