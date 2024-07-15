They have been lining up since early Monday morning outside the Fiesta Americana Minerva hotel to buy tickets for the Palenque of the October Festivalsthe other point of sale also registers long queues.

Citizens camped around the Fiesta Americana hotel to buy tickets for the palenque of the October festivitieswhich started at 10:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, at the Los Potrillos boots in downtown Tlaquepaque, those interested in buying tickets lined up early.

It should be noted that online sales were activated just an hour ago, but Citizens report that the website does not allow purchasing tickets. In addition, tickets for some artists are sold out.

Just hours before tickets go on sale, there are already posts on social media from resellers, a constant situation at this event.