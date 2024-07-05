According to an interview with Japan’s AV Watch magazine, Sony has just revealed its plans to reduce its production of CDs, DVDs and Blu-Rays. The first step will be a reduction of 250 jobs at its manufacturing plant for these storage units.

Despite this news, Sony has assured that it will not withdraw all media in this format that are still on sale. They will continue to sell them as long as they are in stock, but will no longer redistribute them. In addition to this, they will still offer their services to film studios and corporate clients.

The reason for this, according to the company, is the low sales of the physical format in recent years. People now prefer to store their data in the cloud, rather than relying on current physical formats, and purchase their media through digital marketplaces.In the case of movies, they prefer to pay for streaming services.

While Sony will only reduce the manufacturing of these formats for now, They added that they will eventually stop it completely. Right now they don’t have a date for when they will completely end production, but they will share the news when the time comes. How many years do you think the physical format has left?

Who else besides Sony is saying goodbye to the physical format?

Sony is just one more company looking to move away from the physical format. In fact, in January Xbox reduced the workforce in its departments responsible for producing physical copies of its games. Although they have not completely abandoned them, they are no longer a priority for the company.

Department stores like Walmart and Best Buy also announced they would stop selling physical music, games and movies. So whether we like it or not, it seems that a completely digital future awaits us. It seems only a matter of time now.

