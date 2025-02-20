El Hormiguero dismiss the month of February in style With two iconic duos of the music industry and entertainment in Spain, a singer and a comic as guests for next week.

On Monday, February 24, Toñi and Encarna Salazar will sit at the table with Pablo Motos and their ants. Moreno sugar visit the Antena 3 program for present your new song, There is nothing left, and review your long professional career.

Following the same land, Vanesa Martín will be the second guest of the week. The singer will attend El Hormiguero On Tuesday, February 25 and will give details to your followers about My househis new studio album that will come out in the coming months and which will present with a tour of Spain during this 2025.

From music, we move on to humor. On Wednesday, February 26, Pablo Motos will receive Paz Padilla on set. The presenter, actress and comic will talk about The humor of my life, The show based on his homonymous book which is interpreting throughout Spain.

And, for the final brooch, the Morancos will be the last guests of the week. On Thursday, February 27, César and Jorge Cadaval will visit El Hormiguero to tell how they are doing with Bis a bis, he show which currently represent at the Capitol Theater in Madrid.