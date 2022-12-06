Meet the next favorite VIP means of transport without a Maybach badge: the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance. Mercedes holds on to the V8 engine as long as possible and therefore spoons it into this S-class. For the smoothest of the smoothest (and the necessary extra power), there is also an electric motor on board to assist the eight-cylinder with twin turbo. This immediately makes it the strongest S-class Mercedes has ever built.

The 4.0-liter V8 is part of a hybrid system specially developed by AMG. The electric motor is located on the rear axle and has a capacity of 190 hp. Before the engines were placed in the cars, the engine experts of the Mercedes F1 team tinkered with it. The V8 and electric motor come together for a total output of 802 hp and a debilitating torque of 1,430 Nm. Say good morning.

Performance of the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance

The hybrid drive ensures that you can go from standstill to 100 km / h in 3.3 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h, unless you choose the AMG Drivers package: then you can pedal up to 290 km/h. In the fully electric driving mode, you can reach a maximum of 140 km/h and, thanks to the 13.1-kWh battery, you can travel 33 kilometers on a charge.

In addition to the electric driving mode, you can choose from another six different modes. Sport+ is the best; then you have all the power and the car is at its sharpest. The nine-speed automatic transmission then ensures even faster switching moments. There is of course also a Race Start function, also known as launsketrol. There are also active tricks such as the engine mounts, dampers, stabilizers and steering rear axle.

It is not yet known when we will see the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance in person. Just like the price, by the way. The S 580, previously the most potent S-class (not counting the Maybach V12), stands for just under two euros in the Dutch price list – but it did not receive the AMG treatment. So it will go over that. That is also allowed as the strongest boy in the S-class.