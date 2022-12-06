His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received a written message from Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, regarding strengthening the comprehensive strategic relations between the two countries in a way that serves their common interests.

The message was received by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, during his meeting with His Excellency Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology in the Prime Minister’s Office of the Republic of India.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of bilateral relations, and the importance of joint action to strengthen and advance them.