“In this life, when there is something I like, guillotinethey take it away from me”, he began his talk Loles Leon with Marc Giro on Tuesday night Late Xouwhere he gave some hilarious moments.

The actress began to talk about love, and how he had given up on it. “I have been a great entrepreneur for the couple, but, my son, I have not been able to,” she assured the presenter.

“It has been impossible,” he added. “I think that love is an illusion and that doesn’t last long“, he instructed Marc. He also commented that when a person does not find sexual affinity with his partner, there is no solution. “That is why I have given up and I don’t want to know anything“, declared León.

Furthermore, he confessed that A friend of hers opened a profile for her on a well-known dating site.: “I told him no photos, and I put one from the nose down. One came out and he said: ‘Hello, Loles!'” That’s why the account was deleted.

However, she was very comfortable. “I have my gadgets and I use them all at the same time so they don’t get angry,” she confided to the presenter, who did nothing but laugh non-stop. “My son once saw them all loading at the same time and told me they had an arsenal,” the star recalled.

As a finishing touch, we could not miss the two best-known songs by Loles León about penises, with the help of Marc, two dancers and two red feather boas who made a spectacular show improvised.