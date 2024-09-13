LInda Caicedo is only 19 years old, but she never stops making history. The Real Madrid player was once again instrumental for the Colombian women’s under-20 team, which, thanks to a goal from her, beat South Korea 1-0 on Wednesday at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, the stage where she began to shine in society.

The team led by Carlos Paniagua will now face the Netherlands, who eliminated France on Thursday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. Meanwhile, Linda did not hide her joy.

“The goal was a complete joy, I can’t describe it. To really advance in this kind of World Cup is quite complex, the group we were drawn in was very difficult and now beating South Korea is very important and we want to achieve our goal, but step by step,” he said in the mixed zone.

Linda confirmed herself as the only Colombian footballer to have scored goals in all FIFA World Cup categories. No man, for example, has ever achieved this. He reached ten goals, four in the U-17 tournament in India 2022, four in the U-20 tournament (two in Costa Rica 2022 and two in this edition) and two in the senior tournament, in Australia and New Zealand 2023.

Linda now has a solo record, which she previously shared with James Rodriguez

In addition, with the goal she scored against the South Koreans, Linda is now the top Colombian scorer in FIFA tournaments at any category. She surpasses James Rodríguez, who has scored nine. (six in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he was the top scorer, and three in the U-20 World Cup in Colombia 2011). James also played in an U-17 World Cup, in Germany 2007, but in three games played he did not score a single goal.

Much further behind were, with five, Juan Fernando Quintero (three in the U-20 of Turkey 2013, one in Brazil 2014 and one in Russia 2018) and Carlos Daniel Hidalgo (top scorer at the 2003 U-17 World Cup in Finland).

“(I’m) very happy for the team, for the goal, for the victory, tomorrow is a new day, we have to think about what’s coming, it’s one more step, so the important thing is to keep moving forward,” said Linda, already thinking about her next rival, on Sunday in Cali, at a new time (see box).

Linda, who has already made it onto the podium for The Best, the award for the best FIFA player in the world in 2023, and who was declared the best player in America two years ago, must be added to her five more goals in the 2022 U-17 South American Championship in Uruguay, two in the women’s Copa América in Colombia and two in friendlies with the senior team: that’s 19 goals dressed in yellow.

On Sunday, the national team returns home. “We always fill the Pascual stadium with all our youth teams, feeling the people, the support, the family is very important, I love doing this, I love football and I love seeing the stadium full,” said Linda.

