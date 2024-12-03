Night of Drinks, night of scares and surprises. The largest, starring the Barbastrowhich eliminated a Spanish (0-2) that extends its bad trajectory in the League, where it is in relegation positions. The Huesca team, which plays in the Second Federation, had its hero in Sito Barrera. Double from the skilled winger, the first from a penalty and the second after a shot from the edge of the area.

The scare ran through the Avila (Second Federation), which led to the extension to Valladolid (2-4) after ending regulation time with a 2-2. Marcos André, who had already achieved the tie in regulation time after Adrián Carrión’s two goals, unbalanced the tie with two goals in added time when the locals were already dreaming of penalties.

He suffered more Grenadewho had to go to penalties to eliminate the Saragossa after the final 2-2 achieved in the 47th minute through Edu Ares, who scored a double. In the round, which ended 4-5, Clemente and Mañas failed on the Zaragoza side and Weismann on the Andalusian side.

He didn’t have it easy either The Palms who, after beating Barcelona last Saturday, suffered excessively against the modest Europe (Second Federation) (1-2). McBurnie scored the two Canary goals to make Julián Mahicas’ goal useless.









The only one who did his homework and solved the tie quickly was the Celticwho beat the Salamanca (0-7). Jehu Chiapas’ team, from the Second Federation, was already losing after five minutes and had conceded three goals in the first half. Also classified was the Elchewho won at the home of Yeclano (0-1) with a solitary goal from Oscar Plano.