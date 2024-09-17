Logitech introduces the new Pro X Superlight 2 Dex mouse, keyboards with analog switches, and a design created in collaboration with the esports community.
Logitech has announced a new range of products Pro Series designed specifically to meet the needs of professional gamers. Thanks to a development process based on collaboration with athletes and esports teams, the new launches include the mouse Pro X Superlight 2 Dexthe mouse Pro 2 Light Speedand the keyboard Pro X TKL Rapid with analog switches. These products aim to improve the performance of gamers by providing comfort, speed and precision without compromise.
Pro X Superlight 2 Dex: The New Flagship Wireless Mouse
The new Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is the flagship mouse of the Pro series, designed to meet the needs of right-handed gamers with an ergonomic shape and an ultra-light weight of just 60 grams. Logitech worked with top gamers to create a comfortable design that offers freedom of movement and precision. The new shape includes extra thumb support and a wider frame than previous models, while maintaining the same light weight.
The mouse is equipped with the sensor Hero 2the most advanced on the market, capable of tracking up to 888 inches per second and 88 G of force. It supports an 8K polling rate, ensuring a smooth and responsive gaming experience even in the noisiest and most complex environments, such as international tournaments. The mouse is also compatible with the charging system Power Play for infinite autonomy. This mouse will be sold for €169.
Pro 2 Light Speed: A Mouse for Ambidextrous Gamers
The Pro 2 Light Speed maintains the classic and ambidextrous design of the famous G Pro Wirelessupdated with a USB-C port and sensor improvements Hero 2 for more precise tracking. Weighing 80 grams, this mouse is perfect for those who prefer greater stability during gameplay and offers a versatile option for both right- and left-handed gamers thanks to the interchangeable magnetic buttons.
Its tracking capability will be further enhanced with an upcoming firmware update, which will bring the mouse to support a tracking speed of 888 IPS and 88 G of acceleration. With these features, the Pro 2 Light Speed is a solid choice for gamers who want excellent performance and an ambidextrous setup. The Pro 2 LIGHTSPEED will be available for purchase at €139.
Pro X TKL Rapid: the keyboard with analog switches
Logitech introduces the Pro X TKL Rapidthe first keyboard with magnetic analog switches, designed to give professional gamers a competitive edge. The switches use sensors Hall Effectwhich allow you to customize the actuation from 0.1 mm to 4 mm, offering immediate responsiveness and extreme precision during gaming. One of the most anticipated features is the Rapid Triggerwhich allows for immediate key repetition without the need to release them completely.
The keyboard also comes with advanced features such as Multi-Point Actuationwhich allows you to assign multiple actions to a single key, and Key Prioritieswhich offers the ability to customize the actuation priorities between the various keys. The keyboard’s robust and premium design is designed to resist wear and tear, making it perfect for long gaming sessions. The new keyboard will be sold for €189.
