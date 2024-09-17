Logitech has announced a new range of products Pro Series designed specifically to meet the needs of professional gamers. Thanks to a development process based on collaboration with athletes and esports teams, the new launches include the mouse Pro X Superlight 2 Dexthe mouse Pro 2 Light Speedand the keyboard Pro X TKL Rapid with analog switches. These products aim to improve the performance of gamers by providing comfort, speed and precision without compromise.

Pro X Superlight 2 Dex: The New Flagship Wireless Mouse The new Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is the flagship mouse of the Pro series, designed to meet the needs of right-handed gamers with an ergonomic shape and an ultra-light weight of just 60 grams. Logitech worked with top gamers to create a comfortable design that offers freedom of movement and precision. The new shape includes extra thumb support and a wider frame than previous models, while maintaining the same light weight. The new series of Pro line mice The mouse is equipped with the sensor Hero 2the most advanced on the market, capable of tracking up to 888 inches per second and 88 G of force. It supports an 8K polling rate, ensuring a smooth and responsive gaming experience even in the noisiest and most complex environments, such as international tournaments. The mouse is also compatible with the charging system Power Play for infinite autonomy. This mouse will be sold for €169.

Pro 2 Light Speed: A Mouse for Ambidextrous Gamers The Pro 2 Light Speed maintains the classic and ambidextrous design of the famous G Pro Wirelessupdated with a USB-C port and sensor improvements Hero 2 for more precise tracking. Weighing 80 grams, this mouse is perfect for those who prefer greater stability during gameplay and offers a versatile option for both right- and left-handed gamers thanks to the interchangeable magnetic buttons. Its tracking capability will be further enhanced with an upcoming firmware update, which will bring the mouse to support a tracking speed of 888 IPS and 88 G of acceleration. With these features, the Pro 2 Light Speed is a solid choice for gamers who want excellent performance and an ambidextrous setup. The Pro 2 LIGHTSPEED will be available for purchase at €139.