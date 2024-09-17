During his morning press conference on Tuesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that the Armed forces will remain in Sinaloa as long as necessary for protect the population which has been caught in the middle of clashes between two drug trafficking groups.

“We are attentive to what is happening in Sinaloa, we are basically looking for two things: first, to protect the population, the protection of citizens, that is the first thing, that people have confidence that We are there and we will continue to be there as long as necessary to protect them.to protect ourselves. The second thing is that, as part of that first task, we must also avoid clashes between groups, prevent them from fighting and losing lives,” he explained.

It should be remembered that Sinaloa is going through an episode of violence that has continued since it began on Monday, September 9, due to the confrontation within the Sinaloa Cartel, after the arrest of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. “Los Chapitos” and “Mayos” faction has generated clashes, narco-blockades, shootings and in the last week there have been 37 homicides in the entity governed by Morena.

For his part, the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, was present at the morning meeting of the president at the National Palace and reported that after the arrest of “El Mayo” Zambada, no clashes were identified for five weeks, however, From the sixth week onwards the situation exploded.

“There were five weeks in which We were monitoring and there was no activity that indicated a confrontation or preparations for a confrontation. In the sixth week we began to have data, which led us to increase reinforcements, to assign local troops to take care of the population. Our objective was to guarantee the safety of the people, of the citizens, and then act against the criminal groups to avoid confrontations that would harm society and guarantee internal securitythe rule of law,” he said.

A lonely ‘Scream’

Due to the current situation of violence, on Sunday, September 15, The national holidays in Culiacán were cancelledthe capital of Sinaloa, and in other places in the state.

It was that night that the Morena governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, gave a solo rally for the first time in Sinaloa, led by Governor Rocha in the Government Palace and in front of an empty esplanade.

At 11:00 PM, the state leader took the Mexican flag and, as every year from the balcony of the Government Palace, launched the traditional harangues.

The event concluded with the interpretation of the Mexican National Anthem by the orchestra of the Third Military Region, but the lack of applause and jubilation gave a sombre touch to what has always been a joyful celebration.

