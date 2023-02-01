Logitech G has launched Logitech G Fits True Wireless Gaming Earbuds, the first earphones designed for gaming. They feature Lightspeed wireless with high-performance audio response, solid connectivity, and long battery life. Gamers can connect to PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices via USB-A or USB-C. The autonomy is up to seven hours and another eight hours with the charging case using. Listening can last up to 10 hours and another 12 hours with the charging case. “This is the first headset tailored for gaming,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. “Simply press a button and our Lightform technology will provide you with a headset that fits perfectly in your ear. By combining this technology with our LIGHTSPEED wireless dongle, we have obtained a wireless headset with next-level gaming performance.” With Lightform technology, players can achieve a custom, contoured fit in less than 60 seconds. Using Lightform and the Logitech G Fits mobile app activates a series of built-in LEDs, which will harden the gel-filled tips according to the contours of each ear to best fit, creating a noise-blocking seal to produce a of passive sound insulation. IG Fits are available in two colors: black or white, at the recommended price of 229 euros.