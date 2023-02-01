The Dubai Health Authority revealed investment opportunities available in the health sector in the emirate, most notably in the specialties of (physiotherapy and rehabilitation, long-term medical care, urgent and emergency services, and mental health).

In the developed investment guide, which it presented at its stand at the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2023, the Authority affirmed that Dubai is full of promising opportunities in the health field, and that these opportunities are accompanied by a package of stimulating facilities for investors and international health institutions wishing to work in Dubai.

Dr. Ibtisam Al Bastaki, Director of the Investment and Partnership Department with the Private Sector at the Authority, said that the rapid transformations taking place in the health sector in Dubai have opened new horizons for diversifying investments in this vital sector, which includes a selection of major, international and multinational medical facilities, which were found in the Emirate of Dubai. The best environment for investing its capital.

She stated that there is a growing demand for medical services in various specialties, and that this demand results from community awareness of the importance of preserving health, in addition to the active health tourism movement that Dubai is witnessing, especially by those looking for a distinctive environment for hospitalization and full of quality of life.

Dr. Ibtisam Al Bastaki confirmed that the Dubai Health Authority realized early on what the future holds for the health sector and its investments, and hence the investment guide came to be the basic compass for investors, and it is their guide to the required medical specialties and areas and locations that need more health services in all parts of Dubai.

And she stated that the guide showed Dubai’s ability to accommodate many rare and accurate medical specialties, and also showed the need to increase services in four specific specialties, which include (physiotherapy and rehabilitation, long-term medical care, urgent and emergency services, and mental health), while stressing that the four specialties In addition to other disciplines that will enhance the movement of health tourism in the Emirate of Dubai, and that this is an important goal of the Dubai Health Authority, along with the goal of increasing and diversifying investments in the health sector.