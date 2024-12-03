12/03/2024



Senator Juan Lobato attended the plenary session of the Upper House this Tuesday normally, almost a week after his resignation as leader of the Socialist Party of Madrid (PSM), after ABC’s exclusive about the messages with Moncloa that he himself carried to a notary. Sitting in his seat, which he occupies by autonomous designation of the Madrid Assembly, a seat that he also maintains, he attended the Government control session. There he saw in situ the strong clash between Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s number two, Alfonso Serrano, with the Minister of Digital Transformation, Óscar López, on account of the document from the Madrid president’s boyfriend allegedly leaked by the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz. Precisely next Thursday, López will present his candidacy to lead the PSM.

In an informal conversation with journalists, without microphones or cameras, Lobato has assured that he is not contemplating running in the Madrid socialist primaries, which would be held if there were several candidates at the beginning of 2025. As he already stated in his resignation statement, and always In a respectful tone, he has indicated that he does not share the current strategy of the PSOE against Ayuso, since in his opinion it involves “fighting polarization with polarization.” Regarding the decision that ultimately precipitated his departure, he stressed that he has no regrets, and that “a hundred times I would do the same.” That is, he would go to the notary again, from whom he has specified that he did not take a single document.

Lobato has thanked the shows of support from colleagues, militants and even people on the street who, as he said, stop him and give him hugs. Likewise, he has valued the movement of some 8,000 Madrid socialist militants who have expressed their support for him. Among others, he has spoken by message with the president of the Junta de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, and also with people close to Felipe González, although not with the former president of the Government.

On the other hand, and apart from his criticism of the party’s new strategy in the Community of Madrid, he has had good words for his replacement as spokesperson in the Madrid Assembly, Jesús Celada, whom he sees more of his style than the minister. Lopez.