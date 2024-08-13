India will be an important sales basin for Lamborghini in a few years. At least this is the ambition of the car manufacturer of the Bull, which aims by 2026 to sell 150 cars in the Asian country, with an increase of 47 units compared to the 103 registered last year. A significant leap forward, considering that to date the Indian market It represents the fourteenth largest in the world and the sixth largest in Asia-Pacific for the company in terms of volumes.

Lamborghini and its ambitions on the Indian market

Francesco Scardaoni, Regional Director Asia-Pacific for Lamborghini, explained: “There is still a long way to go to reach number three, two and number one, but again we believe that in the long term for a country like India, it is possible. I believe that in the medium term the Indian market can grow very quickly, and we believe that it has all the right indicators to really make us think about a exponential growth“.

A growing country

India aside, the importance of the Asia-Pacific region is increasing for the car manufacturer of the Bull: numbers in hand, the Italian company closed 2023 with 10,000 units sold, of which 103 in India, 845 in China, 660 in Japan, 434 in South Korea, 263 in Australia and 131 in Taiwan. The focus, as mentioned, is now on India: the goal is 150 cars registered by 2026. “Our forecast is linked to the economy. The Indian economy is the fastest growing in the world and it is also important to see that the customers here in India are the youngest among customers around the world – concluded Scardaoni – India is a start-up incubator, there are many young customers who come from new realities linked to the new economy”.