A relaxed and smiling Hansi Flick appeared before the media. His team had won again after three games and a weight had been lifted off their shoulders. He did it without his greatest director, Robert Lewandowski. “Today Robert’s presence was not necessary, we needed him to rest and be ready for the next matches. On Monday it was not my plan but then I thought about it, I talked about it with my assistants and in the end it seemed like a good decision,” reasoned the coach, who praised Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal.

“When we were able to have Ferran he gave everything, it is very important for him to score goals. “I’m very happy for him,” Flick said. Regarding the young forward, he stated that “we need him because he brings many things to the team, like Dani Olmo.”

“I want to give many more things to this shield, I have great affection for this club.”

RaphinhaFC Barcelona forward





The coach applauded his team’s perseverance during the game. “We have created many chances. In the first part we didn’t put them in but then we did. It is very important to be effective in games.”

In this sense he surrendered to Raphinha. “I had also thought about giving him a rest but the truth is that it is very good.”

The Brazilian was precisely one of the great protagonists of the match. The forward did it again in Mallorca and it was essential to understand the Blaugrana’s victory. His pulse did not tremble in the penalty, he scored the third for Barcelona, ​​scored his third double of the campaign and has already accumulated 16 goals in the season, 11 in the League. After the game Raphinha was satisfied. “We knew the importance of winning again. In the other games we lacked something. We didn’t play our best game but we won, which was the most important thing today,” the winger began. Raphinha was frank about the excellent season he has been having.

“I’m very happy for Ferran Torres, he needs to score goals.”

Hansi FlickFC Barcelona coach





“I can say that I am living my best moment but I don’t want to stop and do much more for this shield. I have enormous affection for this club and I will do everything I can do for this club.” Raphinha helped Frenkie de Jong, who scored his first goal of the season. “He deserves it very much, he works a lot, he is one of our captains, we have great affection for him in the locker room.