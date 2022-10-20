The resignation this Thursday of the British prime minister Liz Truss It implies that the Conservative Party will conduct an internal vote between now and the end of next week.

Truss announced his resignation just six weeks after coming to power, cornered by their own ranks the day after a catastrophic day for their government. “Given the situation, I cannot fulfill the mandate for which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” said Truss, who became the head of the British government who spent the least time in charge of the executive.

But who sounds now to replace it? Here are the possible candidates for succession.

Rishi Sunak

The former finance minister was defeated by Truss in the final phase of the process of electing a new Conservative leader in early September, which was decided by the party’s bases, but was the preferred candidate of the deputies.

This 42-year-old ex-bank billionaire is a reassuring figure defending fiscal orthodoxy.

Rishi Sunak, former Minister of Finance.

During his campaign in August, he repeatedly warned that unfunded tax cuts would worsen inflation, which is at its highest level in decades, and undermine market confidence. The facts have proven him right.

However, he has an important argument against him: many MPs loyal to Boris Johnson see him as the traitor whose resignation in July precipitated the fall of the charismatic and controversial prime minister.

Jeremy Hunt

The new finance minister emerged as the one holding the reins of power in the face of Truss’s weakening, after being forced to give up her economic plan and appoint him as head of the Treasury portfolio.

It was he who announced on Monday the spectacular removal of almost all Truss tax measuress, which had caused a panic in the markets.

This uncharismatic but very experienced 55-year-old former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Health recently assured the BBC that after two failed attempts to become party leader and head of government, in 2019 and last July, he does not want to participate in the race again.

Penny Mordaunt

The minister in charge of relations with Parliament, who also competed in July with Truss to succeed Boris Johnson, was the favorite of the conservative bases in that electionbut was discarded at the last moment by the deputies.

This charismatic former Defense Minister, 49, was on display on Monday when she appeared in Parliament to replace Truss to respond to the opposition, defending with aplomb the shift in the government’s economic policy.

The hypothesis of a Mordaunt-Sunak candidacy recently emerged and the conservative newspaper The Times mentioned unconfirmed talks to that effect on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson

It’s a scenario that has been circulating in the conservative press for months: like a phoenix, the controversial Johnson would make his return, imposing himself as an obvious choice.

His landslide 2019 election victory gave the Conservatives a majority they had not seen since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But the Brexit hero has big hurdles to overcome: his forced resignation in July following a multiplication of scandals, including Downing Street parties against anticovid rules, is still fresh and attributes some responsibility to it in the current conservative debacle.

In addition, it remains to be seen if Johnson, now embarking at 58 on a lucrative career as a speaker around the world, would be willing to assume the leadership of the formation again two years before a legislative in which the polls promise a landslide victory. of the Labor opposition.

ben wallace

Among the last favorites, the Minister of Defense, who had decided not to jump into the race to dedicate himself to the security of the country, but in recent days his name has resonated as a possible figure of unity for the party.

However, Ben Wallace, 52, seemed to rule out this scenario, telling the newspaper on Tuesday The Times that he wanted to remain in charge of the defense portfolio.

