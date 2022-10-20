Among the titles that most gamers expect from Square Enixit is undoubtedly Final Fantasy XVI, the next chapter in a saga that has become hands down the synonym for JRPG. Between periods of silence and various expectations, the hypothesized exit period was thesummer of 2023and the new trailer “Ambition” published just a few minutes ago definitively confirms this data.

What makes us smile and remain optimistic, however, is not only the exit period (which, being confirmed, these days, can mean a timely and smooth progress of the works), but also the quality itself that appears on the screen. According to what was declared by the director Hiroshi Takai in the official press release, creation comes to an end and the team moved on to debugging and final tweaking.

This new video in fact, which you can start yourself from the player on the cover of the article, shows off your muscles with action sceneseffects and so on, which enhance the graphic potential (the game will only be released for next-gen on PlayStation 5). For the first time, we also have one on screen boss fightof which we can see some micro dynamics, but above all so much spectacular.

However, there is even more, the first few bars of the video in fact give us a much clearer picture of the general situation of the kingdoms present in the game, politics, and above all gods reasons that will push them to act: countries totally different from each other with their own goals and purposes. The lands are slowly dying and giving way to darkness, and the Flame of the Mother is only a glimmer …

Final Fantasy XVI will be released in the summer of 2023 in exclusive to PlayStation 5.