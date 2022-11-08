The Fenway Sports Group (FSG), owner of Liverpoolis interested in selling the club, according to The Athletic, but not many hours have passed and they already warn that there is a millionaire offer.

In a statement sent to the aforementioned media, FSG has shown interest in new partners coming to control Liverpool, a club they have owned since 2010.

“There have been several changes of ownership and rumors at clubs in England and inevitably we get questions about Liverpool,” FSG said.

A good fistful of dollars

“The entity has regularly received interest from third parties who want to become part of Liverpool. FSG has already said on several occasions that, under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new partners if it was in the best interest of Liverpool as club”.

FSG, in addition to owning Liverpool, also runs the MLB Boston Red Sox, in addition to different media.

Not many hours have passed and there are already offers for the cub. A millionaire has been heard from Dubai, who warns that investors from that country have in their possession the idea of ​​putting 5,000 million dollars on the table to keep the team.

As is known, in the Middle East they already own world-class teams, such as Newcastle United, Manchester City and PSG.

Officially, nothing has been said, but what is true is that in Dubai there is enough money to buy it.

