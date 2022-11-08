OfSina Alonso Garcia shut down

Women who want to have children often make their family planning dependent on a partner. An English woman who experienced late motherhood recently showed that it is also possible to do it alone.

Gatwick – “The biological clock is ticking”: Despite an increasingly emancipated society, women still have to listen to this sentence as soon as they reach the age of 30. In essence, this statement is not wrong. Still prove Studies show that there are still good chances of conceiving over the age of 35 Has. actress Cameron Diaz was 47 when she had her first child. The assumption that happiness as a mother is only possible in a partnership can now be refuted using models such as co-parenting. In England, a 50-year-old single mother has now fulfilled her desire to have children – and has received a lot of encouragement online.

“It was the right time,” Kelly Clarke, now 52, ​​told LADbible. Two years ago, the former Gatwick airport manager decided to have herself artificially inseminated. She encountered resistance from her family. “They were worried about me and the consequences of using a donor.” The career woman was undeterred and flew to Athens for IVF (in vitro fertilization) treatment. She couldn’t be happier about her decision today and now also has support from her family: “Now that Lyla is here, they are incredibly supportive and couldn’t be a better family for her. I don’t know what I would do without her.”

Single mother from England: Decision against co-parenting

While many of her friends became mothers much earlier, Clarke believes her daughter was born at the right age. “I feel blessed that I can use my life experience to guide Lyla better now than I would have when I was younger.” She also has no regrets about being alone because she can raise her daughter in her own way. She is also glad that she did not choose the path of co-parenting (co-parenting) (Co-parenting is a form of starting a family in which adults come together in order to – usually without sex – have a child and then raise them in close cooperation based on the division of labour, Note d. editor.). Instead of deciding about the child with a common legal guardian or arguing, Clarke emphasizes that she is doing what she thinks is right on her own.

In her professional career, Clarke had worked as a flight attendant for more than two decades and even served celebrities like Tom Jones, Kate Moss or Princess Diana. Back then, having a child just didn’t fit with her career plans and lifestyle. She’s now reached a point in life where she feels more grounded: “Now I don’t feel the need to travel and party anymore, I just want to be there every minute of Lyla growing up.”

Happiness as a mother at 50: the network reacts dividedly

On the net, users react differently to the post about the single mother. “She will be 68 years old when the child turns 18!” A Facebook user criticizes the decision under the post LADbible. “A time window between 25 and 35 years is better for a pregnancy,” he says. Others also consider the decision to be irresponsible. However, most of the comments are in a very positive direction: “I personally think that every child that is born in a loving home where it is desired is a wonderful thing,” writes one user. Another said: “Of course biologically it’s a lot harder to have a kid at 50. But the same applies here: modern progress. I think there’s never a right time to start a family, but just make sure you love your kids and teach them to be good people. You can not ask for more.”

Family models such as single or co-parenting are still too new for there to be sufficient studies on the effects on children. Parents who decide to take such a step should always be honest with their children. Kelly Clarke also doesn’t want her daughter to be in the dark about her origins. By signing an agreement with the fertility clinic, she committed to one day telling her daughter the truth about her conception. “When she’s old enough to understand the situation, I’ll explain it to her,” she says.