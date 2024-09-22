ROMO FORGIVE ME 😳 Cruz Azul has missed two clear chances to score from Luis Romo, one he hit and it went all the way across the goal, but the ball didn’t go in, the other he didn’t make a good shot and the ball went close to the post. LIVE: https://t.co/kT81STAFQu pic.twitter.com/VbbyUKtXDJ — It is Sports Stadium (@estadio_d) September 22, 2024

In the case of Guadalajara, the first warning was a header from Armando Gonzalez that went into the hands of the Colombian Kevin Mierbut minutes later, Alan Mozo He sent a cross that was deflected by the Argentine Carlos Rotondi who had to put the goalkeeper to work because he was going inside his goal. Later, Waiter He made an individual play by cutting past two rivals inside the area to take a powerful shot that the South American blocked.