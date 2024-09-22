Blue Cross and Chivas They gave us a great first half, since throughout the 45 minutes played in the Sports City Stadiumthere were dangerous actions on the part of both teams, on Matchday 9 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
On the local side, Luis Romo had two dangerous plays, although the clearest was the second when Angel Sepulveda He put a ball in the area and the national team finished sending the ball very close to the goal defended by Raul Rangel.
In the case of Guadalajara, the first warning was a header from Armando Gonzalez that went into the hands of the Colombian Kevin Mierbut minutes later, Alan Mozo He sent a cross that was deflected by the Argentine Carlos Rotondi who had to put the goalkeeper to work because he was going inside his goal. Later, Waiter He made an individual play by cutting past two rivals inside the area to take a powerful shot that the South American blocked.
The game has been played with great intensity, so much so that there were already warning cards on both sides. First, Fernando Beltran He was painted yellow in the 30th minute for a tackle, complaining effusively about the referee’s decision. A few minutes later, the Uruguayan captain Ignacio Rivero He was also cautioned for a stomp on Matthew Chavez.
