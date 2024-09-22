Bodega Aurrera, the champion of low prices, knows that when moving out or remodeling their homes, buyers often compare prices from different stores to find the best quality and cost, so, offers discounted items.

By selling products for every corner of your home on its website, Mamá Lucha pulls out all the stops: full kitchen for less than 5 thousand pesos and 12 MSI, Find out what is included, its material, and price, so you don’t miss the opportunity to transform your home.

The company founded by Jerónimo Arango, currently a subsidiary of Walmart, offers on its website different integral kitchens for each space, with various styles and colors, for every taste, and its customers find the ideal option according to their tastes.

Integral kitchens become essential to have everything organized when cooking, therefore, we present one of the most economical options that Bodega Aurrera sells, in addition Thanks to its size, it is perfect for all spaces. The best thing is that it is on sale for almost half price.

This is the 137 cm brown/black integral kitchen, This piece of furniture with a starting price of $8,749 can currently be purchased for only $4,999 with the economic flexibility of up to 12 months without interest in which you can pay 416.58 pesos.

What is the most economical integral kitchen in Bodega Aurrera: Features

Very practical and functional for everyday use, the Emilly Silver Kitchen features handles with aluminium details, slides and hinges made of resistant metal. The feet are made of PVC, for easy cleaning and adjustable to level out small imperfections in the floor.

◉ The combination of the two-door cabinet and the three-door, one-drawer worktop provides plenty of space for organizing cutlery, tableware and other utensils.

◉ The countertop supports 105 cm x 44 cm sinks and is equipped with an MDP worktop.

◉ The finish is done in ecological Polyester Paint with 7 layers of protection, which offer resistance against the effects of water and heat.

What are the total measurements:

◉ 186 cm high x 137 cm wide x 44 cm deep on the countertop and 27 cm on the panel.

What elements does it include:

◉ A double panel with two doors

◉ A counter sink with three doors, a drawer and a lid

It should be noted that Madesa does not offer an assembly service, however, it includes a manual and all the necessary hardware for assembly. In addition, it is necessary to fix the upper cabinets and pantries to the wall.