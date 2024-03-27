Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 11:14



The Court of Vielha (Lleida) has sent an anesthetist from the Vielha Hospital to provisional prison without bail for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on March 9 and 10 outside of his workplace.

As reported by TV3 and sources from the Mossos d'Esquadra have confirmed to Europa Press, the alleged aggressor was arrested the day after the attack, which he allegedly committed using chemicals.

The Conselh Generau d'Aran has reported in a statement that the anesthetist only worked at the hospital for four days, and that he was fired for failing the trial period one day before the events.