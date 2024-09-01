Livelihood | The German Timo was an ideal immigrant in the spring – Then he fell out of the blue

Livelihood|Timo, who worked as a software developer in Finland, was surprised at how poorly the unemployed are supported. The man who moved from Germany to Finland can’t even manage to pay the rent now.

32 years old Timo was a model example of the immigrant Finland wanted. Timo moved from Germany to Finland for love four years ago. He became a father. The man studied at the university of applied sciences as a tradesman, but he was already hired as a software developer in a company operating in Finland with a very good salary.

