After the Real Madrid fell 2-5 against Barça in the final of the Spanish Super Cupone of the greats on the Madrid side, Carlo Ancelotti, attended a press conference with the media, facing one of his most complicated moments at the head of the Merengue bench.

“We have to look at reality and it is this. We tried to press high and with a low block, and they scored in a simple way,” the coach started, giving explanations about the result. “We have not worked well, neither individually nor collectively. We are sad and disappointed, and with sadness we have to go home,” the Italian resigned.

Faced with the disappointment of the Madrid fans, the man at the helm of the dressing room at the Bernabéu expressed his understanding: “I understand the fans perfectly, but we have to look forward and there is no other option but to prepare for the next game.

Despite the disappointment, the Real Madrid coach wanted to rescue Kylian Mbappé’s performance: “I don’t take anything away except for the game that Mbappé played. Very good game for him, very good play and goal, you have to forget about the rest“.





Regarding the reason for the defeat, Ancelotti has established a single reason, the defense: “We have defended badlythe game has hurt us, they have found the goals easily. We were bad in the high press and in the low block, and we had to defend well to win this match. Barcelona deserved to win because they defended better than us“said the Italian.