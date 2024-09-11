During and after treatment, 48% of Italian women affected by breast cancer judge their quality of life to be ‘tiring but satisfying’. 9% resort to ‘do-it-yourself’ to deal with and resolve daily problems caused by the side effects of treatments. 63% instead turn directly to the oncologist or to the nurse (19%) or to the family doctor (8%). Only 26% have had a meeting with a psycho-oncologist and of these patients 9 out of 10 judge the support received positively. These are the data from the survey conducted by the Aiom Foundation (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) on over 300 women. The survey, which is part of the national campaign ‘Breast cancer and quality of life’ dedicated to the disease in an advanced or metastatic stage, is carried out with the unconditional contribution of Gilead and was presented today in Milan.

“Quality of life plays an important role in the treatment and management of all oncological diseases – underlines Saverio Cinieri, president of the Aiom Foundation – Many studies have produced significant scientific evidence that demonstrates how it is a positive factor for both prognosis and survival. As the Aiom Foundation, we want to educate patients, family members and caregivers to manage side effects and improve their ability to adapt to unpleasant situations. The final goal is to reduce anxiety related to treatments and help women in an extremely delicate phase of life”. The campaign – as stated in a note – includes webinars and activities on social media. Video clips with useful advice from experts (oncologists and psycho-oncologists) will then be available on AiomTv – the web TV of the scientific society. “The main therapies can cause side effects – highlights Alberto Zambelli, head of Oncology Senology at the Humanitas University in Milan – Patients complain of problems such as hair loss, fatigue, nausea-vomiting, migraines, mood swings, depression and gynecological and sexual disorders. Lifestyles also contribute to safeguarding psychological, social and physical well-being. They are fundamental and should be encouraged even during treatments, even if this does not always happen”.

Again according to the survey by Fondazione Aiom, in fact, only 32% of patients judge the quality of their diet to be good. 20% admit to smoking regularly and only 16% play sports regularly. “Patient care cannot be limited to removing or containing the disease – adds Rosanna D’Antona, president of Europa Donna Italia – but must also maintain, if possible, a good quality of life. This is why doctor-patient communication is crucial: when it is characterized by dialogue, empathy and the ability to listen, it improves the patient’s trust in treatment and her adherence to the therapeutic plan”.

Furthermore, “we cannot ignore the importance of being able to count on a nutritionist within multidisciplinary breast care centers (Breast Units), physical activity and integrated therapies – D’Antona specifies – They are all precious allies in preventing and counteracting the side effects of treatments, and they guide patients towards healthy lifestyles. Currently, there is not much knowledge of these aspects by patients also because unfortunately not all Breast Units have adopted them within their treatment pathways”. In this regard, “even the psycho-oncologist is a professional figure available only in 20% of the medical oncology divisions in our country – observes Gabriella Pravettoni, director of the Psycho-oncology Division of the IEO and professor of Decision Psychology at the State University of Milan – It is instead essential to guarantee the widespread presence of a specialized professional who can promote and encourage a good quality of life. Even if the survival rates are high, breast cancer is a very complex disease. The patient experiences the neoplasia with fear, anxiety and worry also because it affects a particular area of ​​the female body”.

Breast cancer “is a disease that can be fought and often defeated once and for all,” Cinieri points out. “We want to reassure patients, family members and caregivers and provide useful advice. 69% of the women interviewed reported using the Internet to look for solutions to everyday problems related to the disease. We have therefore decided to use the web above all, in this new campaign, to convey certified information. We also intend to raise awareness among oncologist colleagues on the issue of quality of life, which cannot be overlooked.”

“We are pleased and proud to launch with Fondazione Aiom a communication campaign on the quality of life of women with metastatic breast cancer – comments Frederico da Silva, CEO of Gilead Sciences Italia – The development of innovative drugs for the treatment of the most serious diseases has been our mission for over 35 years. Our therapies have changed the history of many diseases, making a difference in the lives of millions of people around the world; a commitment that is destined to grow and strengthen in oncology, in breast cancer and in other types of solid tumors. Combining therapeutic innovation with assistance and information services – he concludes – has always been our distinctive approach and we are proud to be able to do so once again by launching today this important educational campaign with oncologists and patient associations”.