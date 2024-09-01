Ciudad Juarez.- The van in which the jewelry store robbers allegedly fled was found abandoned a few blocks from the shopping center.

Residents of Infonavit Casas Grandes reported that several people got out of a minivan, apparently a purple Dodge Caravan, and left in another car that came for them.

The unit was abandoned on Rafael Arrieta and Tomás de Iriarte streets.

Ministerial agents from the Northern District Attorney’s Office arrived at the scene to carry out investigations and determine whether it is part of the jewelry store robbery case.