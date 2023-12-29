The Israeli army says it has destroyed one of the Gaza Strip residences of Yehya al-Sinwar, the head of the Islamist movement Hamas in Gaza. And in the West Bank, a Palestinian man ran over a group of people. Four people in their twenties were injured. The driver was shot dead. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
#LIVE #supports #ally #Israel #arms #shipment #million
New Year | USU: These cities do not organize fireworks
The justifications are for example environmental reasons, avoiding noise or cost savings.Majority Some of Finland's largest cities do not organize...
Leave a Reply