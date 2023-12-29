Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Galuzin said that Ukraine thinks in terms of war

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin in an interview RIA News stated that Ukraine thinks in terms of war; Moscow does not see the political will to establish peace either in Kyiv or in the West.

The diplomat noted that the resolution of the conflict largely depends on eliminating its root causes. He recalled that Russia demands from Western countries to stop pumping the republic with weapons, and from Ukraine to “stop hostilities and withdraw their troops from Russian territory.”

In addition, Kyiv must confirm its neutral, non-aligned and nuclear-free status, carry out demilitarization and denazification, recognize the regions that have become part of Russia and ensure the rights of the Russian-speaking population, Galuzin added.

According to him, Ukraine rejects peace mediation initiatives presented by different countries recently. The Ukrainian “peace formula”, in turn, is a set of ultimatums to Moscow and justifies the continuation of hostilities, the deputy foreign minister emphasized.

“In Kyiv they still think in terms of war and intend to continue the conflict “to the victorious end,” which obviously means “war to the last Ukrainian,” Galuzin said.

He added that Ukraine is supported in this by the United States and NATO countries; they continue to supply weapons, delaying the prospects for resolving the conflict. The diplomat concluded that Russia “has no choice” but to continue the special operation until the assigned tasks are completed.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the West held a secret meeting at which the “peace formula” of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was discussed, and, despite all attempts to put pressure on Russia and its allies, is forced to resort to manipulation, wishful thinking, eventually accepting the defeat of the republic.