Live | Ukraine-Russia war: this is the tension between Putin and Prigozhin

Soldiers from the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group.
ARKADY BUDNITSKY. EFE
Military of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group.
Vladimir Putin reappeared this Monday, although without referring to what happened with Wagner.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Since last Friday, the Wagner paramilitary group, Commanded by Yevgueni Prigozhin, it declared itself in rebellion against the military leadership of the Russian General Staff.
It should be remembered that for months, Prigozhin has been in a power struggle with the Russian military commanders, whom he accuses of the casualties in his troops in eastern Ukraine.
Russia lifts anti-terror measures
Russia suspended on Monday the security measures established in Moscow during the rebellion of the Wagner paramilitary group, in an attempt to return to normality after an unprecedented crisis that weakened the image of President Vladimir Putin.
After the tension that exists between the group of Russian mercenaries against the russian governmentPrigozhin sent a direct message to Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff, and Shoigu, the defense minister.
“Remember, guys, the homeland will not forgive you for shooting into its territory. We must show courage and fire into enemy territory when our infantry advances, he said.
