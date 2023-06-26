Monday, June 26, 2023
Live | Ukraine-Russia war: this is the tension between Putin and Prigozhin

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 26, 2023
in World
0
Live | Ukraine-Russia war: this is the tension between Putin and Prigozhin

russian military

Soldiers from the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group.

Photo:

ARKADY BUDNITSKY. EFE

Military of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group.

Vladimir Putin reappeared this Monday, although without referring to what happened with Wagner.

Since last Friday, the Wagner paramilitary group, Commanded by Yevgueni Prigozhin, it declared itself in rebellion against the military leadership of the Russian General Staff.

It should be remembered that for months, Prigozhin has been in a power struggle with the Russian military commanders, whom he accuses of the casualties in his troops in eastern Ukraine.

Russia lifts anti-terror measures

Russia suspended on Monday the security measures established in Moscow during the rebellion of the Wagner paramilitary group, in an attempt to return to normality after an unprecedented crisis that weakened the image of President Vladimir Putin.

You can also read:

