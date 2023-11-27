Her little sister, who was initially thought to be dead, crawled out from under her father’s body and ran to a neighbor’s house, the Washington Post quoted a relative of the girl as saying. The terrorists grabbed the girl there along with the five-member neighboring family deported them and many other civilians to the Gaza Strip. The little one was born last Friday four years old in captivity. “What she had to endure is unimaginable,” said US President Joe Biden after the girl became the first US citizen to be freed among the hostages in the agreement between Israel and Hamas on Sunday.
#Live #ticker #war #Middle #East #Israel #receives #list #hostages #released #FAZ