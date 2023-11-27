The little girl had to witness the murder of her two parents before she was taken to the Gaza Strip. On October 7th, the then three-year-old was at home in a kibbutz on the border with the Gaza Strip with her two siblings, aged 10 and 6, when the Hamas terrorists invaded, as US media reported. When her father placed himself protectively over his daughter, he was also shot. Her siblings survived because they hid in a closet, where they waited for 14 hours before being rescued, it was said.

Her little sister, who was initially thought to be dead, crawled out from under her father’s body and ran to a neighbor’s house, the Washington Post quoted a relative of the girl as saying. The terrorists grabbed the girl there along with the five-member neighboring family deported them and many other civilians to the Gaza Strip. The little one was born last Friday four years old in captivity. “What she had to endure is unimaginable,” said US President Joe Biden after the girl became the first US citizen to be freed among the hostages in the agreement between Israel and Hamas on Sunday.