This Wednesday, January 24, union centers, social and human rights organizations, artists, filmmakers, teachers and students take to the streets and stop for 12 hours in Argentina. The rejection of Javier Mieli's government plan, with its “omnibus law” and the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU), precipitated the call for a general strike to stop the newly inaugurated president's attempt to reduce the State and implement measures economic conditions that, according to the unions, would harm the entire nation.

11:25 (BOG) 'The Homeland is not for sale'

“The Homeland is not for sale,” says one of the signs carried by a protester in the Plaza del Congreso de la Nación. The drums and flags of different organizations take over the public space. Since noon, a national strike has been carried out, which is replicated in other provinces, against the DNU and the “Omnibus Law.”

Aerial view of members of unions and social organizations participating in a demonstration in front of the Argentine Congress during a national strike against the government of Javier Milei in the center of Buenos Aires, on January 24, 2024. AFP – TOMAS CUESTA

11:15 (BOG) 'There is no strike that can stop the wave of change'

The Minister of Defense, Luis Petri, criticized the call for a national strike by the workers' unions. Furthermore, he said that no strike will be able to stop the changes that President Javier Milei is implementing.

While Patricia Bullrich, Minister of Security, toured businesses in Buenos Aires and spoke with people who decided not to join the strike. She smiled, she took photos and said: “Here all the people work. The country doesn't stop, the mafias stop,” she said.

44 days from the Government of @JMilei, the same union members who were silent for 4 years organized a strike to defend their privileges. Let them know that there is no strike that can stop the wave of change of Argentines that was born in the last election and that is continuing…



11h00 (BOG) Stoppage of activities

The great mobilization of workers from different political sides and unions began in Buenos Aires and other provinces of the country. They demand the repeal of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency and ask Congress not to approve the “Omnibus Law” sent by Milei.







10h45 (BOG) The imminent general strike, the first that Milei faces

After three massive mobilizations, the General Labor Center (CGT), the largest union organization in the country, called for a general strike and stoppage of activities for 12 hours in rejection of the measures implemented by President Javier Milei. Social organizations, Human Rights organizations, teachers and students, artists, filmmakers and other sectors of society that feel affected by the president's adjustments joined the call.

Before his victory in the 2023 elections, the far-right Javier Milei already announced his government plan during the campaign: reduction of the state to a minimum, liberalization of the economy, privatizations. The union centers, social organizations, human rights and a large part of Argentine society warned of taking to the streets if his political project were to be consummated. Upon assuming command, less than 45 days ago, Milei put his proposal into action.

“Today we formally begin the path of reconstruction,” said the president, after signing the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU), which contained more than 300 measures to deregulate the economy, with the aim of combating three-digit interannual inflation.

It didn't take long for the first pots and pans to ring in Argentina. Part of the citizens complained about the measures implemented, which came with a “protocol for the maintenance of public order in the event of the closure of traffic routes.” A rule that the Minister of Security and former presidential candidate, Patricia Bullrich, implemented in December 2023, when there were already the first demonstrations, and that social organizations describe as repressive.

Finally, Milei sends the draft Law of Bases and Starting Point, better known as the “omnibus law”, with more than 600 articles and with reforms that aim to obtain legislative delegations (concentrate more power), drastically reduce the size of the State and cutting social benefits