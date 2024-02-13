The World Government Summit 2024 continues its second day and continues until February 14 in Dubai under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future.”

On its second day, which began today, the summit will witness the presence of a number of heads of state, including His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the friendly Republic of Turkey, who is participating in a session entitled Dialogue with the Guest of Honor, the President of the Turkish Republic. His Excellency William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, will also deliver a keynote speech. During the second day, and the same day witnesses the participation of His Excellency Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, during a main session.