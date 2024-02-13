Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Beyoncé opts for a new image, turns Texan and will play country rhythms

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2024
in Tech
0
Singer Beyonçé experiments in a new musical genre and enters country with the release of a song that he announced at the Super Bowl halftime and will be the second part of his 'Renaissance' trilogy. in March.

'Texas Hold 'Em', the first song that Beyoncé 'uncovered', has southern sounds and 'Texas hold Em' is the new country song.

Beyoncé is a global artist famous for her dance songs, Impressive choreography, impeccable looks, she is 42 years old and originally from Houston.

Beyoncé Photo from Instagram

Beyoncé has experimented in the musical genres she wanted and in some interviews he has mentioned that he is fascinated by country, which is why he is now embarking on this musical adventure.

At the Super Bowl held in The Vegas, Nevada, Last Sunday, Beyoncé could be seen on a large billboard and announced her new album, which will be the second part of the announced 'Renaissance' trilogy, to be released on March 29.

Until now, Beyoncé had only explored country in the song 'Daddy Lessons', included in her album 'Lemonade', in 2016, and now she returns to this musical style to the surprise of her fans, who on social networks are eager to see and hear her with said proposal.

I studied Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. My experience as a journalist dates back to 1988, when I began to collaborate with Grupo Acir, with Fernando Sarabia and Julieta Hernández in a Shows program. Then I joined Noroeste as a collaborator in the Entertainment section with Rolando Arenas and stayed for almost five years. Later he joined the newspaper El Sol del Pacífico and collaborated with Susana Cazadero in the Entertainment section for 3 years. I joined Debate de Mazatlán in 2001 to work as a Social, Culture, Entertainment reporter; Then I received the opportunity, in 2012, to be Editor of the newspaper La Sirena, a position I held for three and a half years. Since the end of 2015 he worked as a web reporter in the Debate Shows section.

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

