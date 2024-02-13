Beyoncé opts for a new image, turns Texan and will play country rhythms

Singer Beyonçé experiments in a new musical genre and enters country with the release of a song that he announced at the Super Bowl halftime and will be the second part of his 'Renaissance' trilogy. in March.

'Texas Hold 'Em', the first song that Beyoncé 'uncovered', has southern sounds and 'Texas hold Em' is the new country song.

Beyoncé is a global artist famous for her dance songs, Impressive choreography, impeccable looks, she is 42 years old and originally from Houston.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé has experimented in the musical genres she wanted and in some interviews he has mentioned that he is fascinated by country, which is why he is now embarking on this musical adventure.

At the Super Bowl held in The Vegas, Nevada, Last Sunday, Beyoncé could be seen on a large billboard and announced her new album, which will be the second part of the announced 'Renaissance' trilogy, to be released on March 29.

Until now, Beyoncé had only explored country in the song 'Daddy Lessons', included in her album 'Lemonade', in 2016, and now she returns to this musical style to the surprise of her fans, who on social networks are eager to see and hear her with said proposal.

