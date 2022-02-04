Schools are given the opportunity to provide self-tests to children in groups 1 to 5 in ‘specific situations’, for example if parents cannot pay for the tests themselves. The Belgian virologist Marc van Ranst calls it ‘very good’ that school classes in the Netherlands are now all getting their own CO2 detector. Follow all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.

#LIVE #Selftest #younger #students #specific #situations #Van #Ranst #CO2 #detector #class #good