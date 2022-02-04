São Paulo, 4 – Revenue from Brazilian exports of fresh and processed beef rose 46.3% in January compared to the same month in 2021, to US$ 803.6 million. The volume was 25.85% higher, totaling 159,997 tons, informed the Brazilian Association of Refrigerators (Abrafrigo) based on data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex) of the Ministry of Economy.

According to Abrafrigo, among the 20 largest customers of the Brazilian product, 17 increased their imports. On the other hand, China, the country’s main customer, reduced its purchases by 14.5%, from 79,896 tons in January 2021 to 66,101 tons in January 2022. On the mainland and through Hong Kong, the Asian country reduced by 41.3% imports in the period compared to the same month in 2021.

According to Abrafrigo, the most expressive growth was in sales to the United States. The country increased its purchases by 526.3% in January, from 2,700 tonnes in January 2021 to 17,200 tonnes.

After the USA, the second largest importer of Brazilian beef protein last month was Egypt. According to the organisation, the country acquired 18,800 tons, up 318.7% compared to 2021. Russia occupies the third position, with 5,000 tons, an increase of 184.8% compared to 2021. Then, the United Arab Emirates (+80.8%); Israel (76.9%) and Philippines (+68%).

