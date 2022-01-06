Iervolino: “Suspend next day”

“I think it is reasonable that the Serie A League adopts the appropriate measures in order to suspend the next championship days, the regularity of which, moreover, could be compromised by the numerous defections that each club, unfortunately, counts among its members”: this is what he says in a post published on social networks Danilo Iervolino, entrepreneur who is preparing to become the new owner of Salernitana. On December 31st, his offer was accepted by the trustees and, now, the bureaucratic process is underway which will lead to the transfer of the shares by February 14th. The Campania team is one of the most affected by Covid: with 11 infected members and 25 in isolation, the grenades will not take the field today against Venice.